Seventh Day Adventist Church hosts skills expo

Online Writer

ENTUMBANE Seventh-day Adventist church is hosting an Education and Skills expo to expose members of the community to various educational opportunies and self-help skills being offered by institutions in and around Bulawayo.

The event is being held at an open space near D- Square at Entumbane surburb under the theme Soar Higher.”

The program is also meant to help curb drug and Entumbane Seventh-day Adventist church is hosting an Education and Skills expo which is meant to expose members of the community with various educational opportunies and self-help skills being offered by institutions in and around Bulawayo.

The event is being held at an open space near D Sqaure at Entumbane surburb under the theme “Soar Higher.”

The programme is also meant to help curb drug and susbtance abuse as well as sexual misconduct among young people by availing life opportunities to keep busy. The insititions participating in the Education and Skills Expo are the National University Of Science and Technology (NUST), Lupane State University, Bulawayo Polytechnic, Esigodini Agricultural College, Bulawayo City Council Training Centre, Blended Education College of Southern Africa, Active Training Centre, Insritute of Commerece and Admnistration, abuse as well as sexual misconduct among young people by availing life opportunities to keep busy.