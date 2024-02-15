Seventh Day Adventist Church-run Fairview Primary School unveils modern ECD block

Mkhululi Ncube, Online Writer

THE Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA)-run Fairview Primary School in Parklands suburb is today commissioning a state-of-the-art ECD block.

The block has four classrooms for ECD A and B, and computer labs among other facilities.

The school is one of the best-performing schools in Bulawayo in producing good results in grade 7.

Among the delegates are officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the Business Community, SDA church leaders, and parents.