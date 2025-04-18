Several injured as tourist train collides with goods train in Gwanda

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Several people were injured when a Bulawayo Beitbridge Railway (BBR) train collided with a Rovos Train in Hantinya area just outside Gwanda town on Friday morning.

The Rovos train, which was carrying tourists, was bound for Victoria Falls, coming from South Africa, while the goods train was on its way to Beitbridge from Bulawayo.

The injured, who comprise crew members from both trains, were ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital. The Gwanda Fire Brigade team retrieved passengers who were trapped in the passenger train.