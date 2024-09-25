Severe weather forces rescheduling of Isintu Festival South Africa edition to December

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE much-anticipated Isintu Festival South Africa edition, originally scheduled for last Saturday, has been rescheduled due to severe weather conditions, including snow and rain, over the weekend.

The event will now take place on December 7 at the Joburg Cricket Club (46 Betrams Road, Ellis Park, Johannesburg).

The festival will feature a blend of Zimbabwean, Botswana, and South African artists, following the successful inaugural Isintu Festival in the United Kingdom recently.

Hosted by the renowned DJ Mapressa, the lineup includes Insimbi Zezhwane, Mfana Ka Jobe, Slizer, Sisa Senkosi, Mxolisi Mr Bones, Zinjaziyamluma, Gatsheni, Amavikelambuso, Pure Gold, Venda Boy, Teekay Mxoexic, and Boss Golide, all set to captivate the audience.

Speaking from South Africa, Isintu Fest founder and UK-based artist Sisa Senkosi explained that the event could not proceed as planned due to the adverse weather conditions.

“We could not go ahead as planned with our event as there was snow and rain, and our venue could not accommodate such conditions. However, this gives us ample time to prepare for a bigger event. Isintu Fest celebrates music that tells the story of a people, which inspired the lineup and the mixed genres. We also wanted to have diverse representation.

“The UK edition exceeded my expectations. It was amazing to come together and enjoy music, food, and a sense of community. We all left with the words ‘next year will be bigger and better,’ and a seed has been planted,” said Sisa Senkosi. – @mthabisi_mthire