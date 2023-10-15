Sex enhancing drugs as bad as mbanje

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PEOPLE should keep away from sexual performance enhancing drugs and skin bleaching creams because they are as illegal as mbanje and other addictive substances.

This came out during a drug and substance abuse combating meeting go Matabeleland North held in Bulawayo on Sunday.

“In Matabeleland North,” the Social Welfare Department said “Sex enhancing drugs and skin lightening products are also considered as illegal drugs.

Imbanje and unregulated alcohol (injengu) are some of the substances being abused in Matabeleland North.”

Participants agreed that there is a need is to adopt sophisticated modern equipment at the country’s borders to detect those peddling drugs.

Drug and substance abuse has been on the increase countrywide and Government is crafting strategies to eradicate the supply chains and rehabilitate addicts.