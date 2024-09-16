Sgubhunator is revolutionising Zimbabwe’s dance scene with his electrifying moves

Moyo Sipepisiwe, [email protected]

BULAWAYO-born dancer Kelvin Ndebele, better known by his stage name Sgubhunator, has been captivating audiences with his electrifying moves since bursting onto the scene in 2020.

At just 21 years old, the Mahatshula native’s talent has quickly propelled him to the forefront of Zimbabwe’s dance community.

Inspired by the legendary South African dancer Tebza Dipehlo and the vibrant Pantsula culture, Sgubhunator’s performances are a fusion of energy, precision, and raw emotion.

“My dance moves are inspired by the Pantsula and Skhothane culture from South Africa. I am also greatly inspired by Tebza Dipehlo, a South African-based dancer,” he said.

Sgubhu has performed at various venues, entertaining guests at weddings and birthday parties.

“I usually perform at weddings, parties, and clubs such as the Gold Reef Club in Mawabeni. They always hire me when they have a function, and I also perform at roadshows. I have previously shared the stage with Shawn Duncan and the Jacobeans during a modelling show and at an Amapiano festival.”

The dancer went on to share that he has faced significant financial challenges.

“I have faced challenges of not being paid on agreed terms. At some gigs, I end up using my own money for transport and other necessities, which event organisers should cater for,” he said.

He also shared his future plans of growing his brand and securing bookings at national events.