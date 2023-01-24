Sha Sha set for Afro Nation Portugal 2023

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Tuesday, the World’s biggest Afro-beats festival Afro Nation announced a stellar line-up of artistes to participate in the event set for Portimão’ in Portugal between June 28-30, 2023 and Zimbabwe’s Amapiano queen Sha Sha made the cut.

Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Burna Boy, US hip-hop royalty 50 Cent and French-Senegalese rap sensation Booba are set to headline proceedings while Sha Sha will join a contingent of African talent to take the journey to Portugal.

Sha Sha, known for her vocal prowess in the Amapiano genre recently released her debut album “I’m Alive” which features a plethora of South African artistes including A-Reece, Rowlene, Ami Faku, Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Blxckie.

Last year, Billboard magazine published a compilation of the best dance albums released during 2022 and Sha Sha’s album, featured.

Billboard said, “Even those unfamiliar with the South African house subgenre Amapiano will be allured by the first beat of I’m Alive, Zimbabwean vocalist Sha Sha’s debut album. However, it’s track four that seals the deal: On “Fast Car”, Sha Sha sings of the exhilaration that comes from first lust and high speeds over a lush, impossibly layered composition. Signature records like these can propel an artist’s career. From the artist known as the Queen of Amapiano, it could empower an entire genre.”

Below is the Afro Nation Portugal 2023 First Wave Line Up:

Burna Boy, 50 Cent, Booba,

Asake, Aya Nakamura, Fireboy DML,

Tayc, BNXN, Vegedream,

Black Sherif, Ayra Starr, Oxlade,

The Compozers, Nelson Freitas, Gabzy,

Sauti Sol, Soraia Ramos, Victony,

Ms Banks, Gyakie, Tyla, Nissi, Camidoh

Piano People Stage:

Scorpion Kings, Major League DJz,

Uncle Waffles

Musa Keys, Young Stunna, Daliwonga, DBN Gogo, Vigro Deep,

Moonchild Sanelly, Tyler ICU, Boohle, TXC,

Pabi Cooper, Sha Sha, Charisse C, Nicky Summers, DJ Fistoz

