Sha Sha working on debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BET award-winning musician, Sha Sha (real name Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro) has urged fans to prepare to dance away the pandemic as she is in the studio working on her debut album that will certainly brighten people up.

The queen of Amapiano who is behind hits Tender Love, Something About You, Woza and Sing It Back has been a breath of fresh air in the music industry. Most, if not all the projects she has worked on or been featured have become instant hits.

Following her meteoric rise to fame in 2019, Sha Sha released an EP, Blossom later that year due to the high demand for her music. On the EP, she fused pop, soul and Afro-beats with Amapiano. The EP that featured Samthing Soweto, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa was a petite festival of life and featured the popular Sing It Back and Something About You tracks.

Hailing from Mutare, the songstress sang about the city in both English and Shona.

Sha Sha who made history last year when she became the first local to scoop a BET Award, is not letting anything stop her as she has bagged four nominations in the inaugural South African Amapiano Music Awards (Saapa). In all the categories, she is up against big guns in the Amapiano genre showing how much of a formidable force she is.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the South Africa-based superstar this week who shared how elated she was about the Saapa nominations. “Gosh, I’m excited and really hoping we bag a few. It’s an honour to see hard work being appreciated through these nominations. Getting to do what I love and having people connect with the music in itself is a feeling I can’t describe,” Sha Sha said.

She said she is humbled by the Saapa nominations as they show that people are appreciating her music.

“I’m all about love and I really feel the love from the people. I can’t tell you how encouraging that is. I’m so grateful.”

Sha Sha said the Amapiano awards was a positive development for the genre.

“Last year was truly amazing seeing the genre get international recognition through winning the BET award. I didn’t imagine that Amapiano would become what it is today and it’s still growing. There’s a saying that ‘it takes a long time to happen so fast. Everything that’s happening now is a true reflection of the hard work I’ve been putting in,” said Sha Sha.

The singer started off by performing for free at shows in Harare just to get exposure.

It was only after being introduced to top producer, Audius Mtawarira that things began to look up for her as he honed her skills.

Subsequently, she left the country for South Africa where she was introduced to another top house/Amapiano producer, DJ Maphorisa who changed her life for good.

Now a ripe product that was endorsed by one of America’s leading television channels, BET, Sha Sha is ready to take on the world with her forthcoming debut album that she is recording.

She has been working on this album for a long time as she wants the product to be of high quality.

“I’ve been working so hard on my debut album and I’m really excited about it. Without letting the cat out of the bag, all I’ll say is fans should keep an eye on my social media pages,” said Sha Sha. — @mthabisi_mthire.