Shadel Noble to represent Zimbabwe in global pageant

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Model, Shadel Noble who has been selected to represent Zimbabwe at the Mister Globe International pageant that will be held online has said he is honoured to represent the country on such a platform.

Noble who is former Mr Zimbabwe said he wants to do the country proud at the contest. “I’m truly honoured to have been presented with this opportunity to represent my country on an international platform. I’ll ensure that I raise the Zimbabwean flag high and make my country proud,” said Noble. He said this was another feather in his modelling cap.

“Professionally, this is an elevation and it means greater and hopefully bigger doors will be opening for me and all those in this industry (modelling) in the country.

It (his participation at an international contest) really means a lot to the local modelling industry as this helps to put us on the map and showcase Zimbabwean models and our existence to the world.”

The model said he was selected to participate by the global pageant’s local director. “I was selected to represent Zimbabwe by the Mister Globe Zimbabwe national director, Ishmael Murangandi to whom I’m very grateful. From my understanding, this year’s Mister Globe International will be held virtually sometime in June,” he said. Noble is one of the most promising models in the country as he once clinched a Bulawayo Arts Award for Outstanding Male Model and modelled at SA’s Men’s Fashion Week.

He also won an international award at the Mpumalanga Fashion and Design Week and the Zambian Fashion Awards.

Other shows he has participated in include Intwasa Fashion Week, Jan Jam Men’s Wear Show, Botswana Fashion Without Borders, Swaziland Fashion Week, Royal Fashion Show and Lexus SA Men’s Wear Fashion Week. Apart from modelling, Noble is also good at playing basketball.