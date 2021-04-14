Shadreck Nyahwa joins Dynamos

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NATIONAL team and Bulawayo Chiefs utility player Shadreck Nyahwa has joined Harare giants Dynamos.

DeMbare communications officer Yvonne Mangunda confirmed the club had acquired the signature of Nyahwa, who has also turned out for Bantu Rovers.

“Yes, we have signed Nyahwa, however, we will be giving full details on our squad and the players we have signed tomorrow,” said Manguda.

The 22-year-old has been on the Dynamos radar for some time, with the former Young Warriors’ player coming close to terminating his contract with Chiefs at the beginning of last year after interest from Triangle and Dynamos.

Dynamos have been busy on the market due to the strong financial backing of their principal sponsors Remington Gold.

Last year they unveiled players such as Partson Jaure, Juan Mutudza, Barnabas Mushunje, Tinotenda Chiunye, goalkeeper Tymon Mvula, Lennox Mutsetse, Tanaka Chidhobha, Sylvester Appiah, Byron Madzokere and David Temwanjira.

Dynamos and Highlanders will renew their rivalry in the Uhuru Cup final at the National Sports Stadium on sunday, as the major highlight of Zimbabwe’s 41st independence anniversary.

Both teams are set to face off with rusty players following a long-layoff due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and only after less than a week’s training. – @innocentskizoe