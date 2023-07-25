Shaka Hislop collapses live on air

H-Metro PREMIER League hero Shaka Hislop is said to be “okay” and “conscious” after collapsing live on air ahead of Real Madrid’s friendly against AC Milan on Sunday.

The 54-year-old, who enjoyed spells with Newcastle and West Ham, was working as a pundit for ESPN when the incident occurred at the Rose Bowl in California.

Hislop was in front of the cameras to preview the hotly-anticipated encounter alongside presenter Dan Thomas. But as Thomas was speaking just minutes before the match started, Hislop stumbled forward, bumped into him and fell to the ground. The presenter immediately called for medical staff to assist Hislop as the broadcast cut to a commercial break.

The incident proved incredibly concerning for worried viewers. But Thomas soon took to Twitter to provide an update on the former goalkeeper’s condition. “Shaka is conscious,” he wrote. “The medics are looking after him.”

As the match got underway, commentator Adrian Healey explained: “He has recovered. I didn’t see the incident, but I’m sure it was an alarming one. We’ve been told in definitive terms that he is okay.”

And Thomas then provided a further update during half time. “Obviously my mate Shaka – not here but as it stands it’s good news – he’s conscious, he’s talking,” the 42-year-old said. “I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all, he’s apologised profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him. Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnoses but the important thing is that Shaka’s conscious.

“And we spoke to his family as well because you imagine seeing that happen live – there can’t be many more things that can scare you amongst a family. We spoke to his wife and things are looking okay.”

Hislop was born in England but moved to Trinidad when he was two years old. He played for university team Howard Bison in the USA before signing for Reading as a 23-year-old in 1992. The ace went on to make a name for himself after joining Newcastle in 1995 and kept 21 clean sheets in 71 games for the Magpies as the north east giants narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League titles in 1996 and 1997.

Hislop went on to keep 50 clean sheets in 151 matches during two spells with West Ham and spent three years at Portsmouth in between those stints. The ex-shot-stopper also won 26 caps for Trinidad and Tobago and represented his country during the 2006 World Cup. He hung up his boots in 2007. – Express Sport.