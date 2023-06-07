Shaka iLembe: an incredible experience for Nomzamo Mbatha

Brandon Moyo

SUNDAY, June 18 will be one for the history books, not just for South Africa and South Africans, but for the entire motherland, Africa as well.

Shaka iLembe, a story rich with African history, told by Africans, will be premiered on Mzansi Magic on that day.

The much anticipated prime-time drama series will tell the story of the famous Zulu King, Shaka, and the events that shaped his remarkable life.

While the series is an entertainment title and a fictional interpretation of historical events, producers – Bomb Productions have taken care to ensure that the Nguni culture is authentically portrayed and respected.

As much as the show will be special to everyone involved, it will be extra special for the renowned actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, who will double up as the King’s mother, Queen Nandi and the series’ executive producer.

This will be Mbatha’s first gig as an executive producer. In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, she said it has been a good learning curve in her career.

“It’s been a very interesting journey. It’s had its challenges, but it has been an incredible experience for me to be able to first executive produce my first television series of this epic scale. I’ve been able to learn the business of storytelling, that’s why they call it showbiz; there’s the show side and the business side.

“Being able to tackle and manoeuvre both sides has been a very fruitful journey for me. I’ve learnt so much and I’ll continue to learn.

I’m a student of the game, that’s what they say. But it was an incredible journey and I know that it’s the beginning of so much more,” she said.

Mbatha, who is popularly known for her role as Thandeka Ndlovu on Mzansi Magic soapie, Isibaya, has one of the major roles in Shaka iLembe, Queen Nandi. She believes it was a calling as it was one character that she had hoped to play one day.

She said what Queen Nandi stood for, is something that she has always resonated with as a young girl.

“It was always my dream (playing the role of Queen Nandi), I had always manifested and really felt it.

“I supposed this feeling or calling that that’s the character that I would love to play one day and portray. She (Nandi) has been an iconic figure for centuries and what she has always stood for has always been something that resonated with me since I was a young girl.

“When I got into the arts, I thought to myself, ‘That’s the most challenging role that I’d like to take on’ and so when the opportunity came after years and years of research and exploring the character, by the time we got to set, she had embodied me so much. I feel she chose me in as much as I chose her,” said Mbatha.

The Shaka iLembe cast includes some big names in the South African industry such as Lemogang Tsipa, Senzo Radebe, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Wiseman Mncube, Khabonina Qubeka, Dawn Thandeka King, Hope Mbhele, Mondli Makhoba, Sthandiwe Kgoroge and will introduce Ntando Zondi. Abdul Khoza, Ziya Xulu, Calvin Ratladi, Phumlani Mndebele, Don Mlangeni, Vusi Kunene, Mduduzi Mabaso, Sibonelo Ngubane, Ayanda Borotho and Wanda complete the cast.

For a star-studded cast like that, one would never go wrong, and for Mbatha, the experience has been inspiring, given the dedication and commitment that the cast has been putting in.

She said they were pushed to the limit, which in turn inspired her to push to the limit as well.

“Everybody knew that this was no ordinary job, this was not another show. Everybody knew it was more of a spiritual journey and you could see it in the performances and dedication,” said Mbatha.

Mbatha who played Mirembe in the 2021 film, Coming to America 2, has been in the industry for some time which in turn has brought about experience and exposure.

As a well-travelled actress, she believes that there is an opportunity for African filmmakers to be unafraid and tell stories from our gaze and also be broader in thinking when it comes to creating stories.

Shaka iLembe promises to be a powerful ensemble drama that represents the best of African storytelling.

It was created for a local market, but it is also, most certainly, a global television property. It will be an epic series, told on an epic scale and it is destined to keep audiences tuned in with strong plotlines, stunning visuals, an evocative soundtrack, and a range of powerhouse performances.

“People can expect an epic show. Every Sunday, they will probably be sending me hit-mail on Twitter like; ‘You can’t end the show like this, we want more, we can’t wait another week!’

“People can expect to experience passion, love, the beauty of who we are, the beauty of the costumes, the music, the performances, and also expect to experience action, incredible performances and beautiful cinematography,” said an excited Mbatha.

The show is one that will certainly take viewers through the world of kings, queens, prophets, warriors, strategists, and lovers and is definitely not one to be missed. – @brandon_malvin