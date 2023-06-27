Shaka Ilembe delivers outstanding ratings for DStv

SHAKA ILEMBE is a rating sensation with over 3,6 million viewers across DStv in South Africa, the best-ever performance for a MultiChoice drama series in its history.

The show also reached number 1 on the DStv App across Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and other African countries.

With the powerhouse series trending number 1 on Twitter and dominating TikTok, fans were quick with their accolades, including for stars Nomzamo Mbatha (Nandi), Wiseman Mncube (Zwide), Khabonina Qubeka (Queen Ntombazi), Ntando Zondi (Young Shaka), Senzo Radebe (Senzangakhona) and Dawn Thandeka King (Princess Mkabayi). Also featured in episode one was Calvin Ratladi, Xiya Zulu, Don Mlangeni, Ayanda Borotho, Abdul Khoza and Sibonile Ngubane.

Created by Bomb Productions, Shaka iLembe is the biggest single investment that MultiChoice has made into a local production in its history and the show’s success is speaking directly to the ambitions of its creators.

Commenting on the massive response to episode 1, MultiChoice CEO for general entertainment Nomsa Philiso extended her gratitude to audiences for watching and interacting with the show in droves.

“In Shaka iLembe, our vision was to tell an epic African story on a grand scale, and with the depth and finesse that can only come from a substantial investment.

That audiences have bought into this storytelling universe is deeply affirming because it aligns with our understanding of the market appetite for this type of content.”

“This is a story that builds frame by frame, scene by scene, and episode by episode. Stars like Thembinkosi Mthembu, Hope Mbhele, Mondli Makhoba and Lemogang Tsipa are still to be seen. So, in each episode going forward, fans can expect another layer of this remarkable story to be revealed.

“We want to keep viewers absolutely entertained and do justice to the incredible support Shaka iLembe is enjoying — from our audiences across South and Southern Africa to a wide array of media across the country.”

With the series profiled by a wide and diverse cross-section of radio, TV and digital media, Shaka iLembe has clearly made its mark in South African TV history, heralding a new chapter in the story of the legendary Zulu monarch.

The second episode aired on Sunday on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) with the show set to go on for the next three months. – News24