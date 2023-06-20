WATCH: Shaka ILembe première lives up to billing

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE much-anticipated premiere of Shaka Ilembe aired on DStv’s Mzansi Magic channel on Sunday evening, and producers got it right on the money, with the series possessing all the markers of a blockbuster production.

Six years in the making, the drama series finally debuted, getting rave reviews from film lovers across the African divide. It also gave prime-time television viewing a new meaning.

The series with a star-studded cast got off to a flyer showing signs of theatrical promise with the Zulu and Ndwandwe history and tradition in full display.

The series features South African actors Nomzamo Mbatha as Queen Nandi and Lemogang Tsipa as King Shaka Zulu. Behind them were Thembinkosi Mthembu, Abdul Khoza, Mondli Makhoba, Wiseman Mncube, Dawn Thandeka King, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Senzo Radebe, Hope Mbhele, and Zimbabwe’s very own Ernest Phosa Ndlovu.

The rich historical take on the Shaka Zulu tale exhibited a commitment to research, with producers consulting historians, academics, and family descendants, including the incumbent King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as well as the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The first episode of the series saw matters of the heart being the motivation for war, with Prince Senzangakhona in love with eLangeni royal princess Nandi. Such a connection would later be disturbed by the advent of Prince Zwide from the Ndwandwe clan who was hell-bent on getting Princess Nandi for himself.

This would then result in a bloody fight with one of Prince Zwide’s men, Qinisani getting mortal retribution from their adversary Prince Senzangakhona while protecting Prince Zwide. The resultant death saw Prince Zwide drawing battle lines with Prince Senzangakhona and needing to avenge Qinisani’s death with the, “An eye for an eye” philosophy employed.

The Zulu clan is very traditional, and the Mkhosi woMhlanga, also known as the Zulu reed dance, is an important annual rite with a long history. It was shown in the series, and this affected who would succeed in capturing Princess Nandi’s heart.

The 12-part series, funded by MultiChoice and produced by Bomb Productions would see betrayal, sorcery and wanton tribal violence served from the get-go as bodies hit the floor, one after the other.

The story, told in second-person narration from a historical, past-is-present perspective incorporated breathtakingly beautiful scenic shots, effects, and flowing cinematography.

The series was both fantastical and airy, but also being firmly rooted in a sharp realism teleporting the viewer back in time when treaties were highly-regarded and any mistakes would spell someone’s Achilles Heel.

Shaka iLembe, a description of a courageous and wise Zulu king takes place in the 1700s. It traces the development of one of the, if not the most famous African rulers through scenes from his early years through his mature years.

Chronicle Showbiz got reviews from film lovers who expressed satisfaction with the production of historic proportions.

Popular playwright, Raisedon Baya said the initial episode was epic.

“So far so good. The episode was epic, authentic, and spectacular. Big budget! Seeing Ernest on set was a big plus for me since he has been there with the top since back in the day. He has even been in European productions.

“It was really not a surprise to see him there. Watching this just says other platforms need to seriously invest in content production as DStv has done,” Baya said.

Many of the reviews zeroed in on the cast’s thespian expertise, with praise heaped on Princess Nandi.

“Princess Nandi took me down memory lane when I was still in high school, learning of the Shaka Zulu story.

I think Nomzamo was a perfect fit since she is beautiful and her acting skills were on full display. She nailed the Nandi character, that of a bold woman who stood her ground in the face of adversity.

“This series will afford pupils a chance to delve into history with a fresh perception, one that is devoid of hearsay, but told by those whose origins are Zulu,” said Nqobani Khumalo, an avid movie lover.

Linda Mtshali was especially impressed with the hour-long entertainment piece with no interruptions.

“Really great cast and the first episode was captivating! Thank you for no ad breaks,” she said.

Perfection surely cannot be achieved in this world of cut-throat theatrical business since it is very subjective and that was noted by Yolanda Karabo who noted that there is still room for improvement.

“It’s not bad, I just wished to see new faces,” was how she would sum up her feelings towards the cast.

Local comedian Ntando Van Moyo said the series was well-done.

“I would give the casting director 8/10 for the cast. One or two characters were not convincing in their roles, but overall, they were spot on.

“What impressed me the most was the fact that the project created employment for over 8 000 people in different support industries.

“That should be a lesson to our creative sector on how things should be done,” he shared.

Hlumelo Matshayana said the drama series was fit for a spot in Hollywood.

Touted to be a must-see, Shaka ILembe lived up to its billing, getting off to the right footing.

It remains to be seen whether the momentum created with the initial episode will be maintained moving forward, but if the first episode is anything to go by, then the future can only be bright. — @MbuleloMpofu