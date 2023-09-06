‘Shaka iLembe’ to return for season 2

Popular drama series Shaka iLembe is set to make a return for a second season.

After the gripping final episode of the series on Sunday, which saw Queen Nandi’s son Shaka claiming his rightful place as king of the Zulu tribe, MultiChoice confirmed on Monday that the show was commissioned for another season.

“MultiChoice is really committed to telling the Shaka iLembe story, and this season 2 announcement confirms our intentions to honour the iconic figure of King Shaka with a continuation of his story on air,” MultiChoice CEO for general entertainment Nomsa Philiso said in a statement.

The first episode of the historical series, set in the late 1700s and 1800s, drew more than 3,6 million DStv viewers in South Africa, and also reached No 1 on the DStv app in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and other African countries.

“The fact that viewers across South Africa, and indeed the continent, have been so passionately supportive of the show, tuning in to watch weekly, sharing their commentary online and really engaging with this layered story of the Nguni kingdoms, has been fantastic. We are now looking forward to bringing season 2 to life.”

Season 2 will unveil a new chapter, with new stars, characters and plot lines delivered with the same polish as season 1, said MultiChoice, with the cast led by Nomzamo Mbatha, and the vast crew of the show having already laid a foundation on which the epic story can be expanded. — TimesLive