Shamva tollgate relocates, renamed Juru Tollgate

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Shamva tollgate, located at the 19.5km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda road will be relocating to a new site at the 40km peg.

In a statement, Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), said the tollgate will be temporarily housed in a temporary structure at the new location, pending the construction of a toll plaza.

“Members of the public are advised that the Shamva tollgate, located at the 19.5km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda road, will be relocating to a new site at the 40km peg along the same highway.

“In this new location, the tollgate will be referred to as Juru Tollgate and is housed in a temporary structure ahead of the planned construction of a toll plaza.

“The relocation is effective today, the 27th of October 2023, as gazetted in the SI 217 of 2023”, reads the statement.