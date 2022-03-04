Shane Warne Passes Away Aged 52 Of ‘Suspected Heart Attack’

Former Australian cricketer and one of the greatest leg-spinners in the history of cricket, Shane Warne, has passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest.

In what comes as shocking news for the entire cricketing fraternity, Shane Warne was found in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack in his villa.

Warne was a part of the legendary Australian team that went on to conquer the world of cricket with its might.

The legendary leg-spinner had a total of 708 Test wickets to his name, only second on the list to Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. It is notable that Cricket Australia (CA) are yet to confirm the passing away of Warne.

A report published by Fox Cricket stated, “Australia cricket legend and the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Shane Warne, has died, aged 52.”

Warne’s management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course._CA