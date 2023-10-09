Shangano Arts Festival preparations pick up steam 

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE organisers of the 17th Shangano Arts Festival are excited for what they predict will be a historic occasion as preparations for the festival pick up steam.

The festival will be held between 23 and 27 November under theme “Kumusilija-Revived”.

Festival organiser, Petros Ndhlovu said the festival is being supported by Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust and European Delegation in Zimbabwe.

“Hwange will be the setting for the festival and as Shangano Arts Trust we are promising a showcase event where festival activities will include official opening of the festival at Colliery gardens, young girls’ conference, musical gala among other activities for marginalised creatives in Matabeleland North.

“Our theme Kumusilija/Revived reflects our recent history which has been tried and tested with triumphs and challenges as an organisation in our zeal to support the Creative Arts in the Matabeland North region. We are proud to emerge as a revived bulwark, a supercharged stallion,” he said.

Ndhlovu said they have managed to rise unfettered from the Covid-19 grip where the promotion and support of the creative industry almost came to a standstill.

“We have stood firm, unmoved with resilience through hardship and found our way to reclaim our vision.

“We have renewed in strength and with hope as our guide, we stepped forth, revived, united, healed and thrived. Artistic talent has been revived as support for the artistes has been revived and Artistic skills revived. Hence, this year’s festival is going to be a delightful celebration of such revived successes,” said Ndhlovu.

