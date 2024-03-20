Shangano Arts hosts virtual extravaganza for World Theatre Day tonight

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Hwange-based arts organisation, Shangano Arts Trust, is gearing up to commemorate World Theatre Day today by hosting two events, one digitally and one physically.

Starting from 7 PM, the organisation will conduct the commemorations on their WhatsApp platform under the theme “Theatre and a Culture of Peace”. The event will be hosted by Sir Benjamin, with special guest Thabani “TH” Moyo, recipient of the Bulawayo Arts Awards 7th Edition Arts Legend Gong.

On Saturday, Shangano Arts Trust will entertain rural audiences at Lukosi Secondary School with a play performed by the local community of Lukosi.

Director of Shangano Arts Trust, Petros Ndhlovu, expressed their enthusiasm in joining fellow creatives in honouring this significant day in their careers.

“We are delighted to host Thabani Hilary Moyo, an esteemed educationist with over 27 years of teaching experience. He’s a prolific playwright, theatre director, and producer, having penned award-winning plays in Zimbabwe. Additionally, he is the founder of the Centre for Talent Development, and a dedicated husband and father. He thrives in the Theatre Class, where he enjoys imparting knowledge and empowering young people.

“Physically, we will showcase a play titled Golebi, performed by the children of Lukosi rural. This marks a significant day for us at Shangano Arts Trust, as we have been at the forefront of numerous theatre productions, including the prestigious provincial festival, Shangano Arts Festival,” said Ndhlovu.

