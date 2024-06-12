Shangano Arts Trust collaborates with Mantate Mlotshwa to fight drug abuse

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Hwange-based arts organisation Shangano Arts Trust has partnered with UK-based philanthropist Mantate Mlotshwa to combat drug and substance abuse.

This initiative will feature a quiz competition on Saturday at Lukosi Secondary School under the theme “Rewriting our Stories: Fighting Against Drug and Substance Abuse”. Winners will receive certificates, stationery, and novels.

The collaboration originated in 2019 when both parties hosted an event on civic participation and constitution awareness, and it was further solidified during this year’s World Theatre Day commemorations, where Mlotshwa delivered a motivational speech to the students.

Shangano Arts Trust director Petros Ndhlovu emphasised the event’s goal of involving youths in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

“Considering that we are living with a generation known for drug abuse, and these young people often feel helpless, the two partners decided to address a shared concern about the impact of drug abuse on communities, particularly among young people,” Ndhlovu stated.

“The collaboration is expected to have a significant impact on the young community participating in the drug abuse quiz competitions. By using art to address the issue of drug abuse, the initiative aims to provide a platform for young people to gain a deeper understanding of the risks associated with drug abuse.

“Through these quiz competitions, participants can develop critical thinking skills, increase their awareness of the consequences of drug abuse, and potentially make more informed decisions regarding their own well-being and that of their peers,” he explained.

Ndhlovu added that this collaboration aligns with the organisation’s vision of using artistic ideas to bring about positive change in society and schools.

“By incorporating art into the fight against drug abuse, the organisation aims to reach a wider audience and create a more lasting impact on individuals, particularly young people. This strategic move reflects our commitment to using innovative approaches to achieve our vision of positively influencing communities through art,” Ndhlovu said.

Mlotshwa expressed her enthusiasm for contributing to the community by uplifting young people’s lives.

“We’re excited to work with Shangano Arts because all their work is deeply rooted in the community they represent, which is a significant pull for me, reminding me how to connect with communities. In March, when I came to Zimbabwe, I visited Lukosi Secondary School where Shangano Arts were running a programme. I had the opportunity to speak to the students about the value of dreams. Growing up in Nkulumane, it was important for me to create an environment where young girls and boys can look at people who resemble them and see what they can become,” Mlotshwa shared.

“I have always lived by manifesting my dreams. I grew up in the hood and aspired to go to Oxford, and I did. I wanted to be great, and I am growing in that greatness. After my conversation at the school, I decided to find ways to give back to the school system and informed the Shangano Arts director.

“When they planned a June 16 event, we developed the concept together, and it’s been beautiful to be part of it. The event aims to remind students of their power, drawing inspiration from the Soweto uprising when students stood up against oppression and injustice. We want to impart to these kids that they have the power to determine the narratives and stories that become headlines in their lives. That’s why we are focusing on drug abuse, as it’s a significant problem in Zimbabwe,” said Mlotshwa. – @mthabisi_mthire