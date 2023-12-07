Shangano Arts Trust launches creative industry transformative project

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

SHANGANO Arts Trust has launched a transformative project directed at the creative industries in a bid to improve the arts sector in the Matabeleland North province.

The transformative project is dubbed “Rebuilding Creative Spaces and Expression in Marginalised Communities of Matabeleland North, Zimbabwe”.

Shangano Arts Trust director Petros Ndlovu said the innovative initiative is aimed at empowering and revitalising the creative industry in the region, providing opportunities for growth and expressing the diverse cultural heritage of Zimbabwe.

“Matabeleland North province is home to vibrant artistic communities that have been historically marginalised, but have immense talent, creativity, and untapped potential.

“Shangano Arts Trust is committed to rebuilding creative spaces and unlocking avenues of expression for these marginalised communities. The project will focus on various aspects including capacity building and fostering economic empowerment for local artistes,” he said.

Ndlovu said by revitalising existing art spaces and establishing new hubs for artistic expression, they aim to create a conducive environment where artistes can connect, collaborate and explore their talents freely.

“Through capacity building programmes, we’ll equip artistes with the necessary skills and training to enhance their art and open doors to new opportunities. Training sessions and networking events will allow artistes to further connect with industry professionals, and gain exposure in local and international markets,” said Ndlovu.

He expressed gratitude to their partners, supporters and funding organisations that have contributed to making the project possible.

– @mthabisi_mthire