Shangano Festival dates revealed

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

THE 15th edition of the Shangano Arts Festival has been slated for Hwange from November 26 to 28.

Three venues will be used, Hwange Little Theatre, Dinde ground and Matetsi ground as the festival moves to promote up-and-coming artistes from marginalised communities.

Festival director Petros Ndlovu said the event will have a lineup of artistes drawn from around the Matabeleland region.

“Last year we held the festival virtually, but this year, we’re back with live physical events adhering to Covid-19 regulations. We’ll also be inclusive to the artistes living with disabilities.

“On November 26, we’ll have the official opening with the next day set to have two events. One being a workshop for young female artists to cover leadership in the arts sector, gender-based violence and arts management. The other event will be at Dinde ground and is a community engagement programme seeking to identify talent in Dinde rural,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said the festival will close on November 28 with a community engagement in Matetsi rural.

Confirmed groups to perform include Boomslag, Pezhuba Pachena, Vostile creatives, Vulindlela, Chenjelani from Hwangem, upcoming singers Mary and Mitchel, poet Jonathan Moyo aka Mtakagogo, Percy Ncube and Mzilakatha. – @mthabisi_mthire