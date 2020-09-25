Sharayi music video opens doors for MKZ Bwiliganz

Bongani Ndlovu Showbiz Correspondent

A MUSIC video of the song Sharayi that was released just a week ago, got two Zimbabwe Afropop artistes MKZ Bwiliganz and Mzoe7 gigs to perform at one of the biggest stages in the country within days.

The music video shot and directed by award winning Andy Cutta had a star-studded line up of characters.

The music video can be viewed on Kevin Masimba YouTube channel. The Bulawayo-based MKZ Bwiliganz and long-time musical friend, Mzoe 7 were picked to entertain the masses during the belated Heroes gala, dubbed The Zim Oneness eGala. It was broadcast live on ZBCtv and online.

The concept of the song is about MKZ Bwiliganz and Mzoe 7 fighting for the same girl, Sharayi, played by the gorgeous model Patie Nyathi and both asking her what or who she wants between them. This story was painted on the music video by Andy Cutta with the two artistes trying to woo Sharayi, with Ben Chest playing host his house.

After releasing the music video, MKZ Bwiliganz the musician said the song has opened doors for them.

“We shared the music on a Monday and we got booked for the Gala in Harare. When we got there, many people and even the organisers were surprised to see us as they liked the music video. The music video actually showed that we are good at what we do. They also loved that the song was a mixture of languages with Ghanaian and Chewa being used,” said MKZ Bwiliganz.

He said from there, the music video is being played on ZBCtv and described the response from people as amazing.

“There’s not a single day that passes without someone messaging me or Mzoe 7 telling us that they saw the music video. We are grateful for this love and we thank all our fans,” said MKZ Bwiliganz.

The artiste has been a prominent feature on Zim hip-hop rapper, POY's music videos and songs, while when Macheso is in the city, he gives MKZ Bwiliganz the stage by Extra Basso to raise the roof entertaining the crowds with his high-octane dance moves.