Sharing the land: A win-win for mining and the community

Midlands Bureau

THE Government has praised the landmark agreement between the Bungwe community in Mberengwa District and mining company, Zimasco, for sharing land, paving the way for a mutually beneficial solution aligning with Vision 2030.

A total of 37 households were relocated to the Bungwe area in 1998 from the Mataga area to make way for the expansion of Mataga Growth Point.

However, they were settled on land that Zimasco acquired in 1923.

Instead of evicting the villagers, Zimasco offered the community members one hectare of land per household on alternative land in the same area, where they would not affect mining operations. Additionally, each household benefited from a ground-breaking piped water scheme for irrigation as compensation for the lost farmland due to mining activities.

After lengthy negotiations spearheaded by a local non-governmental organisation the Centre for Conflict Management and Transformation (CCMT), the community voted in favour of Zimasco’s compensation offer, resolving a conflict sparked by the company’s plans to expand its mining operations.

On Tuesday, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Mberengwa Rural District Council, Bungwe Community and Zimasco was held at Bungwe Primary School underscoring commitment to the Second Republic’s economic transformation and the vital roles of mining and agriculture in the province’s gross domestic product.

In a speech read on his behalf by the director for Local Government Services in the Midlands province Mr Charlton Murove, the Permanent Secretary in the Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministry, Dr Edgar Seenza, said the collaborative approach is a significant step towards ensuring that local communities benefit from mining activities in their areas.

“It is imperative to create sustainable solutions that harmonise economic growth with the well-being of our populace such as we are witnessing today. The realisation of these ambitious development plans requires meticulous planning and the acquisition of suitable land. It is essential to consider both socio-economic interests and the concerns of groups directly affected by such developments,” said Dr Seenza.

He said the Second Republic’s development agenda, under the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa, is steadfastly committed to achieving an empowered upper-middle-income economy by 2030 in an inclusive manner that leaves no one behind.

“It is, therefore, a privilege to witness communities, local authorities, and mining companies collaborating to establish strategies that prioritise and achieve development across all key sectors. This agreement between Zimasco, Mberengwa RDC, and the Bungwe community demonstrates a commitment to balancing economic growth with community well-being.

“Not only does it support Zimasco’s chrome mining operations, but it also safeguards the livelihoods of affected families. This aligns with the Government’s Responsible Mining Audit Initiative, launched in July 2024, which aims to promote sustainable mining practices that benefit the economy, environment and communities,” said Dr Seenza.

He commended Zimasco, Mberengwa RDC, and the Bungwe community for their ability to overcome differences and unite for the betterment of the nation, the mining sector, and the wider community.

“This partnership will generate significant benefits through job creation, local tax revenue, and infrastructure improvements. I also express my gratitude to our development partner, Centre for Conflict Management and Transformation, for their invaluable role in fostering constructive and sustainable solutions to development-related conflicts. I hope their work continues to expand beyond Midlands Province,” said Dr Seenza.

Mberengwa RDC housing officer, Mr Robson Shumba, said the signing ceremony follows years of engagement following the realisation that the 37 households had been allocated in an area belonging to Zimasco.

“These people were relocated from the Mataga area. We were not aware of the claims. We wanted to regularise their stay and Zimasco came saying these are their claims which they were allocated back in 1923. We sat down and agreed that each household would have piped water. We are to celebrate this achievement which came after the intervention of CCMT. The MoU will allow co-existence between the mining company and the community,” he said.

Headman Garikayi Chikava (50) hailed the signing of the MoU.

“This collaborative approach shows how mining and community interests can be balanced, leading to a win-win outcome for all involved,” he said.

Headman Chikava said they were relocated to the Bungwe area in 1998 from the Mataga area to make way for Mataga Growth Point expansion.

“Then in 2017, Zimasco officials came saying they owned the claims which we called our fields thereby resulting in a conflict until CCMT came in and today we have signed the MoU that is set to benefit the 37 families,” he said.

CCMT director, Mr Xavier Mudangwe, said the organisation is working under the thematic area around Development-induced Displacements (DIDs).

“Since 2013, the organisation facilitated several interventions in the Midlands province aimed at transforming conflicts between local authorities and communities over relocation, compensation and/or incorporation of communities displaced or affected by development projects in the areas they are settled, for example, in the context of town and growth point expansions, infrastructure development, mining development and irrigation schemes development,” he said.

Chief Bvute commended the Government’s support for such initiatives, demonstrating its commitment to empowering local communities and promoting sustainable development.

“By working together, communities and mining companies can create win-win solutions that balance economic growth with social and environmental responsibility. He said the approach benefits the local community and contributes to Zimbabwe’s broader development goals, such as those outlined in Vision 2030,” he said.