Sharpshoot family awaits hero status announcement

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE family of liberation stalwart and pioneer freedom fighter Cde David Mongwa Moyo has said it is still waiting for Government to make a pronouncement on his hero status.

Cde Moyo (97) affectionately known as Sharpshoot, died on Saturday at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province submitted Cde Moyo’s papers to the ruling party requesting that he be declared a national hero.

He is credited for inspiring youths to rise against colonialism at a time when Africans found it difficult to challenge oppressors.

Cde Moyo’s son Cde Diliza said the family cannot take any action relating to his burial before hearing from Government.

“We are still waiting for the communication from the ruling party. They are the ones who are in charge of most of the processes at the moment. What makes it even difficult for us to go ahead with burial arrangements is that when he passed on we took his body to Nyaradzo Funeral Services but after about an hour they came and took his body to Doves,” said Cde Diliza.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Cde Obert Mpofu referred all questions to Bulawayo Politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube.

Contacted for comment Rtd Col Dube said they will first brief the family before engaging the public.

“His papers are still being handled. We are going to communicate the position to his family first,” said Rtd Col Dube.

Cde Sharpshoot resisted the Land Husbandry Act of 1951 which removed blacks from their ancestral lands and forced them to de-stock.

He was involved in sabotage work including destroying dip tanks in protest against the repressive law.

Cde Sharpshoot is among the first blacks to join the liberation and worked closely with Rtd Col Dube during the liberation struggle.–@nqotshili