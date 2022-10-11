Shava leads Zim to Frankfurt Africa Investment Conference

Business Reporter

FOREIGN Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava is this week set to attend the inaugural Africa Investment Conference in Frankfurt, German.

The minister’s attendance is at the invitation of Afrika Verein, a German Business Association.

According to the ministry’s official Twitter account, Minister Shava would be in Germany from 12 to 15.

“He is also scheduled to make a presentation and take part in a panel discussion on industry, focusing particularly on investments in digitisation and automation in the manufacturing sector.

“The conference is drawing several more Ministers from Africa, CEOs and captains of industry,” reads part of the post.

Dr Shava will later travel to Berlin for further engagements. Zimbabwe’s foreign policy thrust has shifted immensely under President Mnangagwa’s administration as a way of improving people’s livelihoods.

It is now focused on engagement, re-engagement and economic diplomacy, which seeks to place the country as a friend to all and an enemy to none.