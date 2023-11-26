Sheasham Already Preparing For Next Season?

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

SHEASHAM Football Club whose relegation was confirmed on Saturday might be already preparing for an instant return to the top flight league as many players especially from Bulawayo Chiefs seem to be following their former coach in Lizwe Sweswe.

One can predict that Sweswe is prepared to go down with the team and fight his way back to the Premier League.

A close source who asked not to be named said that many players from the Chiefs camp had already started packing their bags and some had already joined Sweswe in Gweru, before the season even ended.

“I can tell you that players like Kimjoe Sibanda, Ayanda Ncube and goalkeeper Khulekani Dube have gone to Gweru to meet up with coach Sweswe. I still believe that many players will follow coach Sweswe even in the coming weeks or months,” said the source.

The bad financial situation is clearly visible with players still preferring to move to a side which has already been relegated, despite playing in the Premier League next year being already guaranteed.

When Sweswe left Chiefs to join Sheasham, he left with players like Kuda Musharu and William Stima, this therefore proves that he is a coach who believes in his own players.

Sheasham were relegated alongside Cranborne Bullets, Black Rhinos and Triangle United whilst Chegutu Pirates, Tenax FC, Telone FC and Arenel Movers Football Club replaced them.

The Gweru based side will hope that the potential strength in their side for next year’s season will propel them to an instant return to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.