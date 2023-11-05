Sheasham ease relegation worries

Onward Gangata in Gweru

Sheasham 2 Manica Diamonds 0

RELEGATION threatened Sheasham yesterday produced a sublime second half performance to beat Manica Diamonds 2-0 in a highly emotive match at Bata stadium.

Hillary Bakacheza and Leonard Jani scored the goals that secured the points for Sheasham.

It was a result that derailed the Mutare based side’s title hopes after they appeared to have bounced back in the race in midweek with victory over Dynamos.

Manica Diamonds technical team led by coach Jairos Tapera stormed off their technical area with five minutes to full-time in protest over referee Jimmy Makwanda’s handling of the match.

But in all fairness, the Gem boys failed to capitalise on their dominance in the first half.

“I would like to give credit to my players for a vintage performance especially in the first half where we created numerous goal scoring opportunities,” Manica Diamonds assistant coach Tafadzwa Mashiri said after the match.

“We should have buried the chances that came our way and wrapped up the match in that moment.”

Manica Diamonds remain second on the log standings with 50 points seven adrift of leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars who play Hwange today at the Colliery.

For Sheasham, the victory boosted their chances of survival as they moved out of the drop zone to 13th on the log standings with 34 points.

Their coach Lizwe Sweswe hailed his charges’ character but admits there is still a long way to go before they can guarantee themselves safety.

“It is a good result for us but there is still a long way to go. We talked about this with the boys, we need to do our best and get the most out of our last five games,” he said.

He added : “Scoring two goals at home is a morale booster, especially considering that we had not scored in our last games. It gives confidence to the boys and we hope to keep fighting.”

Manica Diamonds enjoyed the early exchanges but failed to turn their possession into goals.

Their first real chance came after 17 minutes when Phineas Bamusi’ s cheeky volley sailed over the bar.

But once the hosts settled they started to put pressure on the gem boys utilizing the right flank where Sheasham forward Stanley Mhare was getting the better of Lawrence Masibhera.

The construction boys came close to taking the lead after 25 minutes but Physiwell Madhazi was in tht way of a goal bound Liberty Masveure header deflecting the effort off target.

The gem boys wasted a glorious opportunity on the stroke of half time but Fortune Binzi miscued his effort from close range.

Sheasham got a perfect start to the second half when they were awarded a penalty on the 54th minute after Liberty Masveure was hacked down in the box.

Bakacheza made no mistake from 12 yards out sending Manica Diamonds goalkeper Tadious Baye the wrong way.

The construction boys increased their tally seven minutes later with Jani ghosting in from the blind side to easily tap home Physiwell Madhazi’s pin point cross.

Things got worse for the Mutare side after assistant coach Patrick Mandizha was sent off.

With the match coming close to an end the Manica Diamonds technical department walked off the pitch back to the dressing rooms.

TEAMS:

Sheasham:

E Sibanda,S Mhare(D Masukuta 78th minute),C Karamba,P Madhazi,L Masveure(K Musharu 88th minute) ,W Stima,D Mangesi,L Jani,H Bakacheza,T Jubane, P Shoko

Manica Diamonds:

T Baye, L Masibhera,B Chikwenya,K Gwao ,T Mavhunga,L Chakoroma(D Ngoma 73rd minute) ,A Rupande,P Manhanga(Kawondera 62nd minute) ,M Tapera,P Mtasa( G Bero 62nd minute),F Binzi(B Amidu 73rd minute)