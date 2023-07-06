Sheasham FC appoints Zambian coach

Innocent Kurira

GWERU-based topflight side Sheasham FC has announced the appointment of Zambian coach Reuben Njavera as their new assistant coach.

The club announced the latest development on its social media platforms on Thursday.

“The process has been completed and we are happy to announce the appointment of Reuben Njavera as the team’s assistant coach,” the club announced.

Njavera worked as a statistics coach for Zambian side Kansanshi Fc in 2019 and he also worked as a welfare officer for Choma FC.

Njavera is former Zambia Under-17 and 20 assistant coach

Sheasham have managed one win, with 11 points as their tally after the first 13 games and they are 17th on the log standings.

The poor run of form has led to growing questions on the suitability of the John Nyikadzino-led technical team to take the team forward.

Former Bulawayo Chiefs FC coach Lizwe Sweswe has been linked with a move to the Construction Boys after parting ways with Chiefs earlier in the week.

[email protected]