Sheasham FC fined US$1 500

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has fined Sheasham FC US$1 500 after the league’s disciplinary committee found the team guilty of failing to fulfill a fixture against CAPS United at Mandava earlier this year. According to details from the verdict that was released yesterday, the PSL said CAPS United had been awarded a win on the fixture, with a 3-0 score line.

The Gweru-based team failed to travel to Zvishavane as they claimmed to have faced logistical setbacks. This was at a time when their home ground, Bata Stadium home was barred by the PSL to host any games, until it met the required standards.

In passing the judgement against the Construction Boys, the PSL said: “The accused Sheasham FC is hereby sentenced to pay a fine of US$1 500 of which US$250 is suspended on condition the accused does not commit a similar offence.

The effective fine of US$1 250 together with the costs of the hearing shall be paid within two weeks of receipt of this judgement,” read the verdict. Sheasham FC were charged for contravening section 31.1.8 of the rules and regulation of the

Castle Lager Premiership on failure to fulfil a scheduled fixture for which a date and a venue had been fixed in the league. The disciplinary hearing set on June 13 and was chaired by Raphael Tsivama. The PSL was represented by its competitions committee manager Elisha Mandireva while Sheasham FC had its chairman Reginald Chidawanyika.