Sheasham goalie happy with team performance at BF

GWERU based side Sheasham FC goalkeeper Elton Sibanda is happy with his team’s performance in the 1-1 draw against Highlanders FC at Barbourfields Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite conceding a goal, Sibanda said his team performed well and he was comforted by his teammates after allowing Highlanders striker Stanley Ngala to equalise in the 80th minute.

”I was so happy with how the guys managed to handle the situation after we conceded that equaliser, I really felt that we are a united force.

“Apart from that goal, it was a game we could have easily won by two or three goals, considering the chances that we created. But despite all that, I believe we had a very good game and we are one of the few teams in the league I think, which are going to end the season without losing to Bosso, since we also drew in the first round in Gweru which is a motivating thing for us going into other matches. I think we will go there motivated and I am very happy,” said Sibanda.

Sheasham took the lead through David Mangezi, whose beautiful curled strike flew past Ariel Sibanda in the Highlanders goal in the first half.

Highlanders equalised after Elton misjudged Andrew Tandi’s cross into the Construction Boys’ 18 yard.

Sibanda also felt disappointed with conceding as a clean sheet would have moved him closer to Ariel Sibanda who has 15.

Elton has 13 clean sheets in his debut season with the club in the Premiership.

“I had that in mind obviously. I needed a clean sheet in that match, I knew that it was not going to be easy. I am disappointed with the way I conceded the goal but at the same time I am optimistic that I will have many more in the following games,” said Sibanda.

Lizwe Sweswe’s men are hoping to survive the chop.