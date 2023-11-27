Sheasham Goalkeeper Confident Team Will Bounce Back

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

SHEASHAM Football Club were relegated from the Zifa Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in their debut appearance, but goalkeeper Elton Sibanda believes his team will make a quick return to the ‘big boys’ league.

He was one of the top performers, keeping 14 clean sheets in his first season. He said the team learnt a lot and they will return soon rather than later.

“It was disappointing to some extent because we had a decent and competitive team. We had a good squad and a good coach, but I think we relaxed a lot and this is what happens when you relax in this unforgiving league,” he said.

The goalkeeper thanked the team’s leadership for their support.

“We have good leaders in the executive and we are coming back soon. I think the team is probably better than most teams in the Premier League, so I believe we will bounce back soon with a lot of valid lessons learnt.”

Sheasham will be competing in the Central Region Division One league next season.

With their coach Lizwe Sweswe having assured he is not going anywhere, the Construction Boys will be hoping for a straight return to top flight football.