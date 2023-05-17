Sheasham hold ground…’We are not moved’

Innocent Kurira

SHEASHAM FC insists it will continue to use its home ground, Bata Stadium, as the team was given the nod by Zifa’s First Instant Body (FIB), which said the team was only left with minor adjustments to the medical centre, a few paintings and installation of concrete terraces.

The Castle Lager Premiership newbies said they are determined to have the remaining works done in the next two weeks and such was revealed to the FIB, who extended confidence to the promise. In the meantime, they believe they should hold their home matches at Bata while final touches are put on the same stadium.

Bata Stadium was opened anew in 30 years, with Sheasham hosting Highlanders on May 7, in what brought out disgruntlement from fans who were disappointed at having to watch the match seated on gravel terraces. Amid the complaints, news of the Stadium ban came from the PSL and Sheasham was not amused.

In a interview yesterday, Sheasham chairman Reginald Chidawanyika said they are unable to host matches outside their Bata Stadium. The upcoming match against Caps United, is to be played at Mandava Stadium on Sunday, according to the PSL.

“The work that needs to be done is on the medical centre and the terraces. The equipment is already in place and all the work will be complete in two weeks. We had a temporary agreement with FC Platinum to have our matches at Mandava and that agreement came to an end when we got homologated,” he said.

The Construction Boys have since written to both Zifa and PSL notifying them they will not be able to fulfill the encounter away from Bata Stadium. Before the use of Bata Stadium, Sheasham had a short-term arrangement with FC Platinum to use Mandava Stadium which has since come to an end.

In his letter to Zifa, Sheasham president Clever Mandaza queried PSL’s decision to suspend Bata Stadium yet it’s the FIB who should make the decision.

“The First Instance Board having approved the use of Bata Stadium to host PSL matches and my team having successfully hosted Highlanders FC at Bata Stadium, l was shocked to receive correspondence from Kenny Ndebele banning the hosting of all PSL matches purportedly in the interest of all football stakeholders.

“I am disturbed because the purported reversal of the FIB comes at a point when my team is busy fulfilling the conditions the FIB laid out and we are still within the timelines provided. Therefore, we ask the basis of the cancellation of the approval which was done by the FIB and why the reversal does not come through the FIB. May you be kind enough to resolve this before our next game against Caps United as my team will not be able to fulfill the match away from Bata Stadium,” said Mandaza.

Bata Stadium only hosted a single game after it was homologated by the Zifa First Instance Board (FIB).

The match was against Highlanders and it ended in a nil all draw. The major talking point after the game was the state of Bata Stadium which some deemed was not ready for topflight football.

The pitch was bumpy while sections of the terraces were not complete and the crowd watched the match sitting on makeshift dusty terraces.

