Sheasham not done with transfer business

SHEASHAM are leaving nothing to chance in their bid to make a quick return to the top-flight league as evidenced by their activity on the transfer-market. The club has made 13 signings as they seek to build a formidable outfit for their Central Region Division One campaign.

Some of the players that have joined Sheasham include Rahman Kutsanzira, Nixon Gama, Efinos Kamunda, Lucky Vundla, Ray Lunga, David Madzungu, Khulekani Dube, Terry Dzovani, Kim Sibanda, Brian Rusinga, Mncedisi Nyoni, Blessing Munana and Bright Chipedza.

Sheasham coach Lizwe Sweswe predicts a tough Central Region League season which is why he is assembling what appears to be a strong squad.

“Our target is to bounce back into the topflight league. We are building this team with the future in mind. If we do get promoted we do not want a situation where we have to start afresh. We want to maintain this same team. It may seem to be a new team to some but l have worked with most of these guys before which should make things easier,” said Sweswe.

The championship winning coach with FC Platinum, says he is happy with the team’s preparations for the upcoming season.

“I am impressed with the pre-season training. The boys are showing hunger for goals. We have a combination of young and experienced players who are all showing the zeal to play for this team. If we carry the mentality we have right now into the season, l am certain we will be able to achieve our goals. However, we must not relax because this is not an easy league,” said Sweswe.

At Sheasham, Sweswe has also been working on setting up development structures and teams in place.

Before the end of last year, the club made calls for young players to join their junior teams which will start from the age of 13-17.

These will in the future feed into the first team. First team coach Sweswe oversees the recruitment of players for the junior teams.

Sheasham were relegated alongside Cranborne Bullets, Black Rhinos and Triangle United while Chegutu Pirates, Tenax, Telone and Arenel Movers replaced them.

Sweswe joined Sheasham three games before the mid-season break after the club cut ties with John Nyikadzino who had been in charge when they gained promotion.

Nyikadzino struggled in the topflight league and was eventually released.