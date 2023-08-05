Sheasham on the run, as they beat Chicken Inn at home

Nkosilathi Sibanda

Chicken Inn FC 0-1 Sheasham FC

IT was anyone’s game for the taking and Sheasham FC grabbed it with both hands to go back home with maximum points in a Castle Lager Premiership match played at Luveve Stadium.

The Construction Boys proved better than the Gamecocks with the deserved 1-0 win.

A brilliant solo effort from Liberty Masveure in the 32 minute saw him dribble his way into the opponents before slotting home.

That was all it took for the visitors to maintain their perfect run which has seen them win three games on trot.

The Gamecocks looked all over the place, struggling to create clear cut chances in front of goal while the ones they got, went to waste.

Sheasham on the other hand, had fewer chances but looked threatening whenever they had the ball.

Going to the break, the hosts needed to look deep into their bag and try to change the game plan.

The intention was to re-energise play in the middle of the park. It worked but the ball yielded nothing upfront as Sheasham was equal to the task. Again, Sweswe’s tactic of a fast-paced passing play was to dominate the better part of the game.

Riding on the pressure for an equaliser, Chicken Inn tried to build through the middle, only to be suffocated in defence as Sheasham sealed their lines.

But, there came a moment in the 84th minute, when Chicken Inn were awarded a penalty after Sheasham’s Kudakwashe Matake had an open foot lunge on the face of Genius Mutungamiri inside the 18 yard. Malvin Hwata took the spot kick and made a small kick for a save.

The Gamecocks appeared to have lost it there.

They never recovered.

At that moment, the hosts’ were preparing to give Callum English Brown a chance.

He came in at the 88th minute for Brighton Ncube. His presence wasn’t felt as the match was at the death.

The Construction Boys headed to the Midlands carrying a healthy win which took their points’ tally to 20 and left them on position 13.

It was the second consecutive away win after flooring FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium last week.

Sweswe appears to be waving the magic wand that has left the Midlands bit of Gweru believing that there will be Premiership football next season for them.

Teams:

Chicken Inn:

P Zendera, M Hwata, B Ncube (English-Brown 88′), M Bhebhe, I Mabunu, N Ketala, C Dzingai, ,T Chibunyu (G Majika 45′), S Mhlanga, X Ndlovu, M Charamba (G Mutungamiri 75).

Sheasham:

E Sibanda, P Madhazi (K Matake 78) , K Musharu, N Mpinduki, W Stima, C Kwaramba, D Mangesi, R Useni (T Tsimba 89′), T Jubane, L Masveure (P Shoko 75), H Bakacheza.