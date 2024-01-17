Sheasham plot PSL return

Innocent Kurira , [email protected]

JUST 24 hours after his High-landers exit, midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira has joined Gweru-based side Sheasham who are trying to assemble a formidable team in a bid to make a quick return to the topflight league.

Other players who have joined Sheasham are midfielder Ayanda Ncube, goalkeeper Khulekani Dube and defender Kim Joe Sibanda who were with Bulawayo Chiefs last season.

Sheasham coach Lizwe Sweswe says their target is to win the Central Region League title and return to the top flight league.

“The preparations for the coming campaign are going on well. We just started a few days ago and the players are getting back into shape. Our main aim is to return to the Premier League. We are trying to mobilise a strong team with the core of the team being the guys we had and a few additions here and there. We managed to retain the likes of William Stima, Roy Useni and Hillary Bakacheza meaning we have a solid foundation. With the experience of the new guys that have come in, l think with what we have nothing will stop us from returning to the PSL,” said Sweswe.

At Sheasham, Sweswe has also been working to put their development structures and teams in order.

Before the end of last year, the club made calls for young players to join their junior teams which will start from the age of 13-17.

These will in the future feed into the first team.

First team coach Sweswe oversees the recruitment of players for the junior teams

Sheasham were relegated alongside Cranborne Bullets, Black Rhinos and Triangle United while Chegutu Pirates, Tenax , Telone and Arenel Movers replaced them.

Sweswe joined Sheasham three games before the mid-season break after the club cut ties with John Nyikadzino who had been in charge when they gained promotion.

Nyikadzino struggled to notch up wins in the top-flight league and was eventually let go.

He was not helped by the fact that the team was playing their home games away from home at that time as Bata Stadium was still undergoing renovations.

Sweswe tried to save the club from the chop but it was not to be. – @innocentskizoe.