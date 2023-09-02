Sheasham record first home win

Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

Sheasham 1-0 Hwange GWERU based Sheasham FC recorded their first win at their home ground yesterday when they beat visiting Hwange FC at Bata Stadium yesterday.

They were yet to win there following their use of Mandava as their alternative venue when Bata stadium was under renovations earlier in the year. Sheasham FC who are known as the Construction Boys picked their first win in five outings since returning to Bata Stadium courtesy of a goal from Liberty Masveure after 51 minutes sending the supporters and team management into a frenzy.

Sheasham FC coach Lizwe Sweswe said the win was a morale booster that should give his boys confidence.

“The boys worked very hard and congratulations to them for sticking to the game plan. We knew Hwange will be playing the second ball and what was important was defending which we did,” he said. Sweswe said they got some positives from this game which was indeed a morale booster as they seek to fight relegation.

“The win was and is a morale booster for the boys. Remember the game of football is a psychological game and this win is a morale booster. With football once the boys are affected mentally, it affects the boys and they had some bit of pressure and so if they move up they will start to believe that they can get out of the relegation zone,” he said.

Hwange FC coach Nation Dube said they just lost concentration leading to the goal. “I think it was just a lapse in concentration by the boys which led to the goal. We played well in the first half and in the second half they created one chance and scored the goal and we lost,” he said. The match started at a cracking pace with the home team looking for an early goal which unfortunately eluded them.

Sheasham FC raids nearly paid off but striker Hilary Bakacheza missed a sitter in the seventh minute with Hwange FC goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya a beaten man. After 20 minutes Hwange FC striker Marcelline Mlilo found space but missed a glorious chance.

The match was briefly stopped in the 37th minute after Madeya went down after a challenge. Sheasham striker Liberty Masveure broke the deadlock after 51minutes when his shot beat an advancing Madeya from a tight angle on the right. Madeya had been left well exposed by his defence that had been found in sixes and sevens.

TEAMS: SHEASHAM: Elton Sibanda, Collen Kwaramba, Roy Useni (Courage Sibanda 70th minute), Polyester Shoko, Thubelihle Jubane, Nigel Mpinduki, Dinoleen Masukuta, Munyaradzi Chirwa (Kupakwashe Matake 36th minute), Kudakwashe Musharu (Stanley Mhare 66th minute) , Hillary Bakacheza (Tinaye Tsimba 86th minute) Liberty Masveure

HWANGE: Nedrick Madeya, Jofias Mupande, Elisha Zulu (Canaan Nkomo 57th minute), Raylton Maphosa, Goodwin Goriyati, Thabani Goredema, Prichard Mpelele (Sherpard Gadzikwa 57th minute), Solomon Sithole (Blessing Ngoma 57th minute), Kelly Shayandindi, Lukas Sibanda, Marcelline Mlilo (Tendai Muvuti 57th minute)