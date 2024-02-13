Sheasham takes a technological leap in bid to return to the premiership

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

IN an enterprising move, Central Region Division One outfit, Sheasham FC has announced that they will be embracing new technology to improve players’ performance. The club announced on social media platforms that they will be using GPS vests and other supporting technology to track player performance and health.

“Embracing new technology!

Construction boys will never be the same with GPS and other supporting technology”, read the statement.

This is a bold move for a club that has traditionally been known for its more old-fashioned approach to the game.

The use of GPS vests and other technology will allow the club to better monitor player performance and health, and make more informed decisions about training and recovery.

The Gweru-based team is not the first club in Zimbabwe to embrace this technology. Bulawayo Chiefs a premiership team, has been using GPS vests and other technology for a number of years and it has contributed to the team’s success.

Sheasham’s decision to embrace new technology comes at a time when the club is also making a concerted effort to rebuild and return to the elite league. As part of this effort, the club has brought in a number of players from premiership teams, including the midfield maestro Rahman Kutsanzira , from Highlanders.

The club is hopeful that this combination of new technology and top talent will help them achieve their goal of returning to the top flight.