Sheasham to start preparations for Premier Soccer League

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Sports Reporter

GWERU based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants Sheasham will kick-off their preseason preparations on January 7, just over a month before the expected 2023 league start on February 17.

The ambitious side, who have been busy renovating Bata Stadium which they intend to use as their home ground have also signed a number of tried and tested PSL experienced players although the club has kept their identity under wraps, at least for the next two days as the John Nyikadzino coached side wants to make an official announcement after the new arrivals’ contracts with their current employers expire on December 31.

A majority of the players are believed to be coming from troubled Bulawayo Chiefs, whose future remains uncertain as the club has not paid salaries for players for months.

“Our preparations are on course, the team will report for training on January 7,” said club chairman Reginald Chidawanyika.

He confirmed that they have brought in new faces but will only be comfortable with revealing their identities after December 31st.

“We have signed new players but we will be comfortable to announce after December 31 for contractual purposes,” said Chidawanyika.

Sheasham ended their campaign in the Central Region Division One League without a defeat, clocking 17 wins and nine draws from their 26 matches, which eventually landed them the ticket to the elite league having amassed 60 points, three ahead of second placed and former PSL side TelOne.- @skhumoyo2000.