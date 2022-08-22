Sheasham win championship and promotion to PSL

Relief: Sheasham FC players fall down on their knees after they beat Loss Control 5-1 at Mandava Stadium to qualify to the Premier Soccer League

Ricky Zililo, at Mandava Stadium

ONCE beaten, twice shy!

After missing the Central Region Soccer League championship on the last day of the season in 2019, Sheasham were determined to correct the mistake and they did.

The Gweru based side, which missed the title on final day of the 2019 season when they lost to Dulibadzimu on the last day of the season, made up by burying lowly placed Loss Control 5-1 yesterday.

Sheasham went into yesterday’s encounter needing a draw to secure premier league promotion and they capped it with a resounding win at Mandava Stadiun.

An excited Sheasham coach John Nyikadzino, who became the first gaffer in the CRSL to be crowned champion without losing a match, felt his side deserved to be crowned champions.

“Things went to the favour of our side because we worked hard and I believe we deserved the title. Credit to the boys who fought hard and the executive as well as the supporters who believed in us. Now we look to the Premiership,” said Nyikadzino.

Sheasham took their promotional celebrations to Gweru Sports Club, their base.

@ZililoR