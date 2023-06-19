Shebeen Queen (64) set ablaze for refusing beer credit

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A WOMAN who runs a shebeen in Shurugwi is lucky to be alive after being doused with petrol before being set ablaze by an irate patron.

The 64-year-old woman, whose name was not supplied, runs a shebeen in Montdor North, Shurugwi and had an altercation with a male patron who also happened to be a former co-tenant.

The woman is admitted at Shurugwi District Hospital where she is battling for life.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident happened when the woman refused to give the patron beer on credit.

“Police confirm a case of attempted murder where a 64-year-old Shurugwi woman was set ablaze by her former co-tenant who doused her with petrol before setting her ablaze. The frightening incident occurred on the 15th day of June 2023 around 2PM in Shurugwi,” said Inspector Mahoko.

“Evans Chirawo (38) went to the victim’s residence where she operates a shebeen. He requested for beer on credit and the complainant refused citing that he already owed her money. The suspects got furious and set her on fire,” he said.

Other patrons managed to put out the fire saving her life and Chirawo was subsequently arrested.

“We are appealing to members of the public not to resort to violence when in dispute. We also urge members of the public to have proper business structures and to regularise their businesses,” said Inspector Mahoko.