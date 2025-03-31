Shijie Li clinches MAWEGU Amateur title

Brandon Moyo

AFTER falling short in both the Manicaland and Matabeleland Amateur championships, Shijie Li finally secured his first local title with an impressive eight-shot victory over Munesu Chimhini at the Mashonaland West Golf Union (MAWEGU) Amateur held at Norton Golf Club this past weekend.

Li finished his 54-holes with an impressive four-under-par-212, while Chimhini recorded a three-round total of four-over-par-220.

This victory was especially sweet for Li, who had, in two previous tournaments led early on, only to relinquish his advantage and lose the championship.

Tanaka Chatora claimed third place by posting a seven-over-par-223 score.

Li’s tournament began with a standout round one, where his four-under-par-68 shot propelled him into an early lead. However, his second round on Saturday saw him struggle with a seven-over-par-79.

Despite the setback that left him overall three-over-par-147 and three shots ahead of then-second placed Chatora, Li bounced back in the final round.

He delivered a stellar performance with a seven-under-par-65, cementing his dominance and ultimately winning the title.

Chimhini posted round scores of 77, 74, and 69, while Chatora recorded 72, 78, and 73.

Next on the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) calendar is the Masvingo Amateur, scheduled for April 5 and 6 at Masvingo Golf Club. – @brandon_malvin