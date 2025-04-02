Shijie Li finally wins Mawegu Amateur

Brandon Moyo

AFTER close misses at the Manicaland Amateur and Matabeleland Amateur Championships in recent weeks, Shijie Li finally managed to claim his first local championship with a comprehensive victory at the 2025 Mashonaland West Golf Union (Mawegu) Amateur, which was held at Norton Golf Club over the weekend.

Li registered an impressive eight-shot victory over Munesu Chimhini to win his maiden title on the domestic circuit. This victory was particularly sweet for Li, who had led early on in two previous tournaments, only to relinquish his advantage and lose the championship.

He carded an impressive four-under-par 212 after 54 holes of golf, with runner-up Chimhini shooting four-over-par 220 across his three rounds. It was a welcome victory for Li, who had, on two previous occasions, failed to maintain his lead and ultimately lost the championship.

Tanaka Chatora finished in third place, shooting seven-over-par 223.

Li had a brilliant start to the tournament, shooting a four-under-par 68 in round one, which saw him take an early lead. He, however, followed his brilliant Saturday morning start with a poor seven-over-par 79 in the second round, also on Saturday.

Following a disappointing second round, which left him on an overall three-over-par 147, three shots ahead of second-placed Chatora, Li staged a remarkable third-round performance, shooting a brilliant seven-under-par 65 to complete his dominance and win the title.

Chimhini had round scores of 77, 74, and 69, while Chatora carded 72, 78 and 73.

Meanwhile, the Southern Region All Africa Challenge Trophy teed off at Windhoek Country Club and Casino in Namibia on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe is one of the five Southern African nations competing for the top honours, which is part of the official regional qualifier for the continental All Africa Challenge Trophy finals. The other four nations are Eswatini, Lesotho, South Africa, and the hosts, Namibia.

Next up on the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) calendar is the Masvingo Amateur, set for Masvingo Golf Club on April 5 and 6. — @brandon_malvin