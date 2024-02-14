SHOCKER! CAPS United charge US$50 for kit unveiling event

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

Former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Cup Kings CAPS United are charging a US$50 entry fee for people to attend the team’s kit and player unveiling function to be held in Harare this afternoon

According to a flyer that has gone viral on social media, the unveiling event is set to take place at Nyaradzo Hall and those who have not been invited will have to pay the fee.

More Details to Follow……..