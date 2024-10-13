Shocking teenage aggression: Chinhoyi Form 3 pupil assaulted with chain and hose pipe

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

IN a shocking display of teenage aggression, a 16-year-old Chinhoyi pupil has been handed a 4-month jail sentence for a brutal assault on a fellow learner.

The vicious attack, sparked by a simple misunderstanding, escalated from slaps to savage blows with a chain and hosepipe, leaving the victim battered and traumatised.

In an official statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said, “On the 15th of February 2024 a misunderstanding arose between the accused person and the complainant. The accused person claimed that the complainant hired some students to assault him. He slapped the complainant five times on the face, and later in the day, the accused person in the company of other students yet to be identified, assaulted the complainant using a chain and hose pipe several times all over the body. The complainant was rescued by a passer-by and the accused person fled the scene. The complainant went to the police and filed a report leading to the accused person’s arrest.

“The accused person was sentenced to a wholly suspended 4 months imprisonment.”