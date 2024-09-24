Shoko Festival 2024 unites urban culture with a stellar line-up

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

PREPARATIONS are well on course for the 2024 edition of the Shoko Festival, which will see Harare and Chitungwiza come alive as the urban culture festival brings quality entertainment from Thursday to Saturday.

This year’s edition will feature headline acts including South African-based hip-hop queen Nadia Nakai, award-winning Zimdancehall star Master H, chart-topping rapper Voltz JT, rising hip-hop star Kayflow, and Afro-pop powerhouse Tamy Moyo.

Also on the line-up is Zimbabwean-born and US-based comedian Learnmore Jonasi, known for his viral appearances on America’s Got Talent that landed him in the Finals of the competition. Jonasi will grace Shoko Comedy Night in a special homecoming show, marking his first Zimbabwe appearance since appearing on America’s Got Talent.

Running under the theme #BothSidesOfSamora, this year’s festival theme shines a light on the road that has historically separated different social classes between North and South. The theme reflects Shoko’s mission to unite diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Shoko Festival kicks off in Harare Gardens with Shoko Comedy Night on the 26th of September, headlined by Learnmore Jonasi. It then moves on to Mash Up Night on the 27th of September, featuring over 15 acts in one night, including Nadia Nakai, Kayflow, and Matabeleland region’s finest, Bhekiwe and Mildred Moyo, among others.

The festival will close out with the main event, dubbed Peace in the Hood, at Chitungwiza Unit L Community Hall Grounds, featuring star-studded acts including Master H, Voltz JT, Young Gemini, Tamy Moyo, and more.

Shoko Festival Director Samm Farai Monro, aka Comrade Fatso, said all is set to host the festival.

“This year, we’re celebrating Zimbabweans who are making it big on the international stage. We are proud to bring home Zimbabwean talents like Learnmore Jonasi and Nadia Nakai as our headliners.

“At the same time, we are excited to present powerful new Zimbabwean urban acts and unique programming that challenges the norm and stirs things up. Shoko 2024 is going to be a coming together of urban culture from both North and South of Samora as we kick off the festival in Harare City Centre and then take it out to the Hood in Chitungwiza,” said Comrade Fatso.

Shoko Festival 2024 offers diverse performances, including music, dance, and comedy, and will be happening throughout the week. The festival also includes the Hub Unconference, which will take place at Moto Republik, running from the 24th to the 25th of September.

The creative and digital event will feature more than eight international speakers and 20 local speakers, touching on emerging trends and topical issues such as artificial intelligence, civic tech, digital media, and more.

