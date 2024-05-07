Shoko Festival announces call for artistes for 2024 edition

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

Shoko Festival, one of the country’s most dynamic creative sector festivals, is inviting creative individuals who wish to participate in the 2024 edition to apply for consideration.

Poets, comedians, musicians, dancers, and artistes from all over the country who believe they possess talent aligned with the festival’s spirit are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for online applications is May 31 at midnight. The festival will be held under the theme #BothSidesOfSamora.

Last year, the Matabeleland region was well represented by Thandy Dhlana-Jele, MJ Sings, Noluntu J, and Aphiwe and Sobancane.

Vera Chisvo, coordinator of Shoko Festival, stated that the festival will once again showcase fresh talent from across the country, hence the call for artistes to apply.

“We are excited to announce our call for artistes from all corners of the country to participate in the highly anticipated 2024 edition of Shoko Festival, Zimbabwe’s longest-running festival of urban culture. Join us as we celebrate #BothSidesOfSamora – the young visionaries shaping Zimbabwe’s future and transforming dreams into reality.

“Our theme #BothSidesOfSamora focuses on the historical division along Samora Machel Avenue, which has separated different social classes. Shoko Festival 2024 will take place on both sides of Samora – from the Avenues to Chitungwiza! We aim to create a platform that highlights the vibrant urban culture from uptown to downtown, from the suburbs to the hood,” said Chisvo.

Chisvo emphasised that the event will be a celebration for everyone, regardless of background, tribe, or class.

“We invite poets, comedians, artists, musicians, and dancers to showcase their talent, message, and creativity at Zimbabwe’s premier celebration of free expression. Whether you’re a wordsmith ready to grace our poetry night, a comedic genius set to shine on our comedy night, or a musical maestro or dance dynamo eager to light up the stage at Mash Up night and the Peace In the Hood Concert – we want YOU to bring your unique artistry to our festival.

“If you have music with a message, art that challenges boundaries, or you simply want to speak truth to power with your verses, then this is your festival. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this incredible showcase of Zimbabwe’s vibrant cultural scene. Apply now and be part of the magic that is Shoko Festival 2024. The application deadline is May 31, 2024, at Midnight – see you there! [Application Link: https://forms.gle/qYpMUWPEQarTgMCA9],” said Chisvo. – @mthabisi_mthire