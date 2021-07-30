Breaking News
Shona Ferguson is no more

Shona Ferguson is no more

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Shona Ferguson is no more

30 Jul, 2021 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Shona Ferguson is no more The late Shona Ferguson

The Chronicle

Johannesburg – Connie Ferguson’s husband, Shona, has passed away.

Shona passed away at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

The media mogul was admitted there last week after suffering from chest pains.

It was later discovered that he had heart problems and he underwent a major heart operation.

A source to the family confirmed the matter.

“I can confirm that he just died. Connie is busy with the funeral arrangements,” said the source.

Attempts to solicit comments from Connie drew a blank as her phone, understandably, just rang unanswered.

Earlier this week, Sunday World reported that Shona was on a ventilator in ICU and his condition had recently worsened.

According to the source, a group of specialists had performed a heart operation.

According to another person close to the Fergusons, Shona, who was admitted more than a week ago, is in a restricted area accessible only to doctors and only a few select nurses.

According to another source close to the situation, Shona was fine before he started complaining about chest pains and not being able to breathe properly.

This is a developing story and more to follow… – Sunday World

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting