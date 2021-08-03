Shona Ferguson to be buried on Wednesday

Showbiz Reporter

Actor and producer, Shona Ferguson who died at a hospital in South Africa last Friday following Covid-19 complications is set to be buried on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the family last night, they said the funeral proceedings will be private.

“The Ferguson family would like to confirm that the late Shona Ferguson will be laid to rest in a private ceremony attended only by family members on Wednesday 4 August, 2021,” read the statement.

“Details of a memorial service will be communicated at a later stage once all the arrangements have been finalised.”

The family went on to thank people for consoling them during this trying time.

“We’d like to thank our friends and the public at large for the kind words of comfort during this difficult period.”

Ferguson’s death came as a huge shock to many who are still to come to terms with the loss. A hero in his own right and a great example of black excellence, Ferguson was a darling of many as he was a good role model who inspired most to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.