Shopkeeper, robbed US$400, raped

Midlands Bureau

TWO armed robbers allegedly pounced on a shop in Mberengwa, in Midlands Province, where they robbed a shopkeeper of about US$400, a cellphone before raping her.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a robbery and rape case where two suspects pounced on a shopkeeper and robbed her of cash, a cell phones and raped her once. The heinous act occurred at a shop in Mberengwa on Tuesday around 2AM,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the shopkeeper (name withheld to protect her identity), was asleep in the shop in company of her young sister (20) and a female juvenile (3) when two robbers entered the shop.

“The two woke up the complainant, while threatening to kill her with a machete and demanded money. Fearing for her life she surrendered US$425 and a Techno cellphone,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the shopkeeper managed to identify the suspects whom she knew as Nyasha and Baba Devine of Vanguard area in Mberengwa.

He said Baba Devine dragged the complainant behind the counter and raped her once.

“After the act, they went away. A report was made at ZRP Mberengwa and the suspects have not been arrested,” he said.